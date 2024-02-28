Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Harford Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HFBK remained flat at $33.25 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

About Harford Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.