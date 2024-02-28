Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Harford Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HFBK remained flat at $33.25 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.
About Harford Bank
