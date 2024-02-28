Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

