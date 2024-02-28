Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 577,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 567,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,818. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $793.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

