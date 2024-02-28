HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.73. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2028 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

