HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 409,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,394. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.