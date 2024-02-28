HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of MIRM opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 782,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 320,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

