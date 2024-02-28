HC Wainwright Weighs in on SenesTech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Stock Up 1.4 %

SenesTech stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

