Head-To-Head Analysis: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 1 18 0 2.85 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $81.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.18 $75.10 million $1.67 46.03 Akso Health Group $13.18 million 2.43 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Akso Health Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

