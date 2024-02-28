Head-To-Head Contrast: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.94 million 0.22 $2.95 million $0.47 0.30 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 5.43 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Netcapital and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Netcapital.

Risk & Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netcapital beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

