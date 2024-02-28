Head to Head Review: United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) vs. Its Competitors

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Parks & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts Competitors 206 920 2091 60 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.79%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 14.07% -63.89% 9.96% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -108.84% -51.05% -22.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $291.19 million 12.95 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.60 billion $119.84 million 21.31

United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts competitors beat United Parks & Resorts on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

