Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.20

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 536363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after buying an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

