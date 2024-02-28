HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

