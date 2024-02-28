Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.5 %
Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,920. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
