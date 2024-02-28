Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

