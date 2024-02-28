Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.27 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 68,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,407. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

