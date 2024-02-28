Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after buying an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,908 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

