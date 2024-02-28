Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after buying an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.