Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

