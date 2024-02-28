Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 30.9 %

HIMS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881 over the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

