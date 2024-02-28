Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.50. Holley shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 84,404 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Holley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Holley

Holley Trading Down 8.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a PE ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.