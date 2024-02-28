Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 1-Year High at $376.71

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $376.71 and last traded at $375.50, with a volume of 198675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $375.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average is $326.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

