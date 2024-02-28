Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $169.15 million and $15.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.49 or 0.00018187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,718,538 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.