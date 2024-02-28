LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Neutral Rating for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 659,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a P/E ratio of -608.20 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.