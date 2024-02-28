Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 12.7 %

HURN traded down $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 175,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

