Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 12.7 %
HURN traded down $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 175,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
Read More
