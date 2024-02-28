Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

NYSE H opened at $151.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

