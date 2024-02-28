Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NYSE:HY opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

HY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

