ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.77

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.77 and last traded at $323.58, with a volume of 46534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

