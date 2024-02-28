Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 38534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Iconic Labs Trading Up 123.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £535,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

About Iconic Labs

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.