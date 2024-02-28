ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $136.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $134.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ICUI opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

