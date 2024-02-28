ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.40-5.10 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. CL King assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $36,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 172,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

