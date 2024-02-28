IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.41

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 21774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

IDT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IDT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in IDT by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 614,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.