Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.56

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 67043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

