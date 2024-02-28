ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 1393536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.