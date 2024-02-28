ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 1393536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 9.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
