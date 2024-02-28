Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 465,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,279. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

