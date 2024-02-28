Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 102,360 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.28.

Indivior Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%. Analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.