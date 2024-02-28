Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.60

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.60 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 703260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period.
About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.
