Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Kaufman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,193.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 2,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

