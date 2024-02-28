Insider Selling: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Major Shareholder Sells 310,911 Shares of Stock

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,258,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,355,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

See Also

