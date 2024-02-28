Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of IART stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 1,332,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,438. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
