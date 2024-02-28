Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.87 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Shares of IART opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

