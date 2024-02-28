Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IAS stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 3,545,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 212.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 411,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

