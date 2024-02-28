Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.62% from the company’s previous close.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

IAS traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 5,172,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

