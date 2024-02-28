Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

IAS stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

