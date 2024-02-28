InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,400

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($76.10) to GBX 7,400 ($93.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,614.25 ($109.26) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,499.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,609.39.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

