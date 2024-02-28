InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $107.47 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

