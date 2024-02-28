International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4-155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.65 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Money Express

International Money Express Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 176,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,356.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.