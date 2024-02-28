Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.48 on Monday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.