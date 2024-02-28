Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.24

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 11770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

