Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 419.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

