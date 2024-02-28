Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 952,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,862. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $181.38.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

